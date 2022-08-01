I hope this Monday morning is treating you all well! Conditions will remain hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, to the mid-90s further inland. A stray storm cannot be ruled out later today.

This typical hot and humid weather will continue throughout the week with limited thunderstorm chances around. The best shot of storms for the region will be Wednesday afternoon, but the rest of the workweek will be on the drier side.

High pressure will strengthen overall, helping to result in this hotter and drier stretch.

Today: Good deal of sun, hot & humid with a stray storm possible. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Very muggy with partly clear skies. Lows in the mid-70s on average.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with a stray p.m. storm possible. Highs around 90 to the mid-90s.