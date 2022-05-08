MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Temperatures will be even colder tonight, all cities below 50. On the way to work/school tomorrow, you will definitely be needing a jacket. The forecast for inland and the beaches at 7 a.m. is 49 degrees. Highs for tomorrow will be warmer than today with cities topping out in the low 70s. This is still below normal for this time of year.

Most of the week will see temperatures in the 70s. The mid-70s are forecasted area-wide on Tuesday, and the mid-upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine will hold strong from Monday to Thursday which will then be replaced with some rain.

The low-pressure system that moved offshore today will be hanging out in the Atlantic. By Thursday, the system has moved south and west will and come ashore again bringing rain Thursday-Saturday.