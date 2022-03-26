Below normal temperatures for Sunday and Monday, low 60s for the beaches and mid 60s for inland. Sunshine will be prevailing through midweek. Cold front dropping through South Carolina tonight is the reason we will be cool for the next couple days. Make sure to have those jackets handy, especially at night. Earlier today, all counties were under a red flag warning which means that current weather conditions are conducive for rapidly spreading fire. These conditions include: gusty winds and low relative humidity. The winds will not be as gusty as they were today, but still breezy for a couple of days, but we will not see a significant increase in dewpoints until midweek ahead of some rain. The air will be bone dry for the next couple of days.

Temperatures will boost impressively on Wednesday. Upper 70s for the coast and near 80 for inland. This will be the case, temperature wise, for Thursday as well, but most of the day will include pesky, scattered showers. Most of the rain will fall along the Grand Strand, but the GFS places less than 0.5″ of rain.

Expect clearing for Friday which will carry into the weekend and also slightly above normal temperatures.