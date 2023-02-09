Rain showers will move in tonight, and wet weather will continue through the weekend. A cold front to our west will stall overnight, bringing clouds and a few showers to our part of the Carolinas. The front will remain stalled to our west tomorrow, and will generate periods of rain throughout the day. Since we will be on the warm side of the front, temperatures will stay above normal with highs in the 60s. The front will move through tomorrow night, bringing much cooler weather for the weekend. A slow moving storm system will continue the rain Saturday and Sunday. Some of the rain Saturday night will be heavy, and three day rainfall totals will average 2-4 inches. Sunshine will return Monday, and temperatures will warm back up next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows near 60.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday, cloudy and much cooler with periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.