Severe thunderstorms are possible early tomorrow morning, then turning much colder for the weekend. Tonight will be cloudy and mild with scattered showers.

Temperatures will be in the 50s for much of the night. A warm front will push through by 4am, and temperatures will warm into the 60s and winds will increase. A strong cold front will follow shortly with a line of thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible with these storms between 4am and 8am. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts over 60mph, but an isolated tornado is possible. It will stay windy tomorrow and it will get much colder as skies clear. Temperatures will be in the 60s in the morning, but will drop into the upper 40s by afternoon. Very cold weather will move in tomorrow night with low temperatures falling into the 20s. Sunday will be sunny, but cool with highs in the low 50s. Warmer weather will be back next week. Another storm system will bring rain from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tonight, cloudy with showers. Windy late with severe thunderstorms possible. Lows 51 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, severe thunderstorms possible early, then clearing, windy and turning colder. Highs in the low to mid 60s, but temperatures will fall throughout the day.

Sunday, sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.