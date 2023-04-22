MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — There was a lot of activity this morning. The first severe thunderstorm warning was around 2 p.m. Several severe thunderstorm warnings popped up afterward. Strong winds and large hail were reported in the Pee Dee. There was one tornado warning around 5 p.m., but the National Weather Service ended that quickly as the rotation fell apart.

Storms will clear at 9 p.m. and then skies will clear afterward as the cold front moves offshore. Temperatures will be seasonable at the coast in the mid-50s tonight, but cooler than normal inland in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Sunday will be the opposite of today. It will be a little cooler and very sunny. Highs will top out in the low 70s. Dry weather will continue until Wednesday.

Midweek looks to be unsettled, as another chance of rain moves into the area. Wednesday could give us a chance of seeing showers and storms across the area. A low pressure will meander off the coast giving us rain chances through the end of the week. Highs remain in the low to mid-70s all week.