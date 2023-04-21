The weekend will include scattered thunderstorms tomorrow, then cooler weather on Sunday. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures mostly in the 60s. A cold front will move through tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight risk for severe weather with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. It will be warm and humid tomorrow with high temperatures near 80. Skies will clear tomorrow night, and cooler weather will move in on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lower humidity. This cooler weather will continue through next week. A storm system will bring rain late Tuesday through Wednesday. Another system may bring more rain by Friday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

Sunday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.