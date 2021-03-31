Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts possible this evening

Thunderstorms tonight will usher in much cooler weather for the end of the week. A strong cold front will move through tonight. Thunderstorms ahead of this front could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the main threat. The storms will move away later this evening. Tomorrow will be windy and much cooler behind the cold front. High temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60. A freeze watch is in effect for parts of the area Thursday night. Some spots will dip below freezing, and frost is possible. Friday night will be another cold night with frost and a freeze possible. High pressure will move in on Friday and will control our weather through the weekend and into next week. We will see plenty of sunshine Friday through the weekend, and it will slowly warm up over the weekend with some spots in the 70s by Sunday. The sunny, warmer weather will continue next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Friday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.