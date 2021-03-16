Severe storms possible Thursday

Our rain chances will continue with severe thunderstorms possible by Thursday. Periods of rain tonight as a storm system moves away from the Carolinas. It will stay mostly cloudy and cool tonight and tomorrow with a front stalled to our south. A few rain showers and some drizzle will linger tomorrow. The front to the south will begin to move north as a warm front late tomorrow, and temperatures will warm into the 60s. Much warmer weather Thursday with temperatures warming into the 70s to near 80. It will be partly sunny and windy. A cold front will move through late in the day with thunderstorms. There is a chance for severe weather late Thursday, including tornados, damaging wind and large hail. These storms will move offshore Thursday night and high pressure will build in on Friday with cooler, drier weather that will last through the weekend. Warmer weather will return early next week.

Tonight, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Lows 40 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for a shower. Highs 62 inland, 64 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, windy and warm with strong late day thunderstorms possible. Highs 75-80.