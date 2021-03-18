Severe storms possible today

The potential for severe weather will move in this afternoon. A warm front has moved through last night, bringing much warmer weather for today. It will be windy with a mix of clouds and sunshine pushing temperatures into the 70s to near 80. Thunderstorms will move through in the afternoon and evening with a cold front. Severe weather is possible, including tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail. The timing for the severe weather will start around 2 pm as the cold front pushes storms into the Pee Dee, west of I-95. Storms will cross I-95 3 pm-4 pm, then moving to the coast around 5 pm-6 pm. These storms will push offshore this evening, bringing an end to the severe weather threat around 8 pm.

Much cooler weather will move in for Friday. It will stay mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower, and highs will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s. This cool weather will continue through the weekend. A storm system may develop offshore over the weekend, and we will see some clouds, but the rain should stay mostly offshore with a slight chance for showers at the beaches.

We will warm up for the middle of next week with a chance for showers.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm with severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs 80 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 60-65.