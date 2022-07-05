Hot, humid weather through mid week with the chance for strong thunderstorms late in the day. Tonight will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the mid 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect tomorrow away from the coast. It will be partly sunny and temperatures will heat into the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index values of 105 to 100 are expected late tomorrow. It is also a Weather Alert Day for the potential for severe thunderstorms. Storms late tomorrow could produce damaging wind gusts. The hot, humid weather and the potential for severe thunderstorms will continue on Thursday, and maybe on Friday too. A cold front will move into the Carolinas for the weekend, and rain chances will increase for Saturday, and scattered storms will continue on Sunday. It will not be as hot Sunday into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Thursday, Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.