MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Warm and muggy to start off the day across the area. Some patchy fog has developed in some areas this morning. That should burn off through the morning hours.

Today will be a Weather Alert Day. We have a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms across much of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The primary concern with any storm would be damaging winds, up to 60 mph. Large hail will also be a concern in some of the strongest storms. There is a area of severe hail that could develop just to our south over the Lowcountry of South Carolina from Charleston, further south, The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Can’t rule out an isolated spin up.

Storms will form along a stalled boundary over the area. The key will be how much destabilization we can get. Sunday will be a day where we do not want to see sunshine. The more sunshine, the more energy storms will have to work with.

Heavy rain could also cause some localized street flooding.

Timing right now looks to bring storms into the Northern Pee Dee between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., into the Florence area between Noon and 4 p.m., then into the Grand Strand between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. All rain and storms should be offshore by 9 p.m., according to current data.

It’s a good idea to know where to go if a warning were to be issued.

We stay unsettled through Tuesday as this stationary boundary allows waves of low pressure to move through the area. Storms are possible on Monday. Tuesday showers will begin to move out.

Wednesday into the weekend will give us mostly sunny skies, dry and warming temperatures back into the 70s and 80s.