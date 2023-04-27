The chance for rain showers will continue through the rest of the week. Today will be partly sunny and mild, but there will be a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be close to normal along the coast in the mid-70s but still below normal inland, in the low to mid-70s.

A warm front will bring rain and thunderstorms tonight through Friday. Heavy rain could move through tonight and push to our north Friday morning. Scattered showers and storms will linger throughout the remainder of the day Friday. As that warm front moves farther north, we will see nice weather on Saturday with highs climbing into the 80s.

Another system will move in for Sunday with another round of showers and thunderstorms. The system will push away Sunday night, and it will clear out and cool down to start next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 70-74 inland, 73-74 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with rain. Lows 60-62 inland, 63-65 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78-80 inland, 75-76 beaches.