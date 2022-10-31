Happy Halloween everyone! A weakening storm system will move by to our west later today with an approaching front, bringing a chance for some showers and possibly a couple of stray storms. It’s just something to be mindful of if you’re out and about later into Halloween. Milder air will make a big push to filter in as well, lingering well into the work and school week at the least.

Clouds will rapidly decrease tomorrow afternoon, setting up for a drier week overall. High temperatures will remain on the warmer side as we roll later into the week with a good deal of sun.

Halloween: Milder with some breaks of sun, stray showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Partial clearing with lingering showers. Mild lows in the mid to low 60s.

Tuesday: Clouds decrease into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.