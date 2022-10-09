Good morning, all! Sunday is shaping up to be a mainly sunny day as highs drop back only a couple of degrees from what we saw yesterday. This gorgeous stretch of weather will try to hang around, but we’re actually seeing some changes for our Monday. Spotty showers will be around tomorrow with an increase in clouds, helping to hold high temps in the low 70s overall.

Highs will increase slightly throughout the week toward the upper spectrum of the 70s. Our next best chance of more consistent rain is on tap for Thursday, so keep checking back for updates and enjoy the rest of your weekend sunshine.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with low temps around 60 to the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.