The cloudy, wet weather will continue through the rest of the week. An upper level low pressure system will stay stalled to our west through Thursday. This system is drawing Gulf of Mexico moisture northward into the Carolinas, which is bringing the clouds, showers and thunderstorms. The upper low will start to move northward on Friday, but we will still have a good chance for showers and storms.

The low pressure system will continue to move away through the weekend, and this will push the main band of moisture offshore for the weekend. Sunshine will return, and the chance for thunderstorms will return to normal, meaning hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms. It will also warm up for the weekend and into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.