MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Our rain has pushed off shore this afternoon, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies across the area. We could see a few showers develop overnight, but primarily mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog will be the story.

Sunday will be the day to watch. Sunday has a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms across much of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The primary concern with any storm would be damaging winds, up to 60 mph. Large hail will also be a concern in some of the strongest storms. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Storms will form along a stalled boundary over the area. The key will be how much destabilization we can get. Sunday will be a day where we do not want to see sunshine. The more sunshine, the more energy storms will have to work with.

Heavy rain could also cause some localized street flooding.

Timing right now looks to bring storms into the Northern Pee Dee between 11 am – 1 pm. Into the Florence area between 2 pm – 4pm, then into the Grand Strand between 4 pm – 7 pm. All rain and storms should be off shore by 8 pm. According to current data.

Sunday is a weather aware day. It’s a good idea to know where to go if a warning were to be issued.



We stay unsettled through Tuesday as this stationary boundary allows waves of low pressure to move through the area. Storms are possible on Monday. Tuesday showers will begin to move out.

Wednesday into the weekend, will give us mostly sunny skies, dry and warming temperatures back into the 70s and 80s.