MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Our stretch of nice weather is coming to an end. We will continue to see clouds increasing this afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible before midnight. A line of showers and some embedded thunderstorms are possible early Friday morning. A few of these storms could be on the strong side. Watch for some gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. That line clears out of the area by mid to late Friday morning. Sunshine will pop out and that will warm us into the mid to upper 70s. Lots of humidity as well. That could fuel more storms in the afternoon. Some of those could be strong as well. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area under a level 1 risk of severe storms. Large hail, and damaging winds the primary concern.

By Saturday, we will see calmer weather. Mostly to partly sunny skies across the area. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s – low 80s. Sunday will be a copy and paste of Saturday, with one exception. A weak front will move into the Carolinas, this could kick off an isolate shower or two Sunday afternoon into evening. Most of us stay dry, but a 30% chance is possible.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week. We will be in the low to mid 70s. Less humidity and cloud cover. The warmth returns Tuesday and for the remainder of the 7 day forecast, as we again warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.