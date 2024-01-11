A storm system heading our way will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms late tomorrow. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the 30s to near 40. Mostly cloudy tomorrow and becoming breezy as the storm system nears. We will see scattered showers and even a thunderstorm late in the day and through the evening. There is a slight chance for damaging wind or an isolated tornado with any storms, but this system is not nearly as strong as the one that came through on Tuesday. Cooler, drier weather will return for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s. A weak storm system will bring a chance for showers Monday into Tuesday, then much colder weather for the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 34 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.