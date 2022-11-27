Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WBTW) — Unseasonably warm start to your Sunday across the region. Temperatures are well into the 60s, with dewpoints in the 60s as well making it warm and muggy, not your typical start to a Sunday morning in late November.

A warm front, followed by a cold front will bring widespread showers to the area for the first part of the day. A few showers could be heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. As the warm front moves north across the area, winds will become gusty out of the southeast. Sustained winds of 10 – 15 mph is likely across the whole region. As you get closer to the coast, we could see some wind gusts upwards of 30 mph.

The front will pass through middle part of the afternoon. This will allow high pressure to build in. Lows tonight across the coast will be in the mid 50s, inland near 50. Monday and Tuesday look warm and dry. Our next chance of precipitation will be on Wednesday with some scattered showers and highs in the low 70s.