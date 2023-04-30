MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Showers and storms will be present today moving through the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side. The majority of the severe weather threat lies in Eastern North Carolina. These showers will present some gusty winds and torrential rainfall.

Storms start to exit the region by Tonight. Clearing skies will allow our temperatures to fall into the 50s overnight. Only recovering to the low 70s on Monday, with breezy conditions. Monday night will be cool again with lows along the Grand Strand in the low 50s. Lows in the Pee Dee into the upper 40s.

Next week looks beautiful. Sunshine returns, a little cool for the those who have got use to the heat and humidity. This week less humidity with highs in the low to mid 70s. We stay mostly sunny all week, with temperatures gradually warming through the week.