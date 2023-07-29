MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We are waking up to some rain showers along the coastal areas. A few of those showers have also ventured into the Pee Dee. We will likely see a good break in the shower activity in the Pee Dee, this morning into the early afternoon hours. It is possible we see some sunshine mix in throughout the Pee Dee. That would allow your temperatures to warm into the upper 80s to possible lower 90s.

Here along the coast, the weather will stay a little more unsettled. A coastal low made landfall yesterday in the far northern parts of Florida. The area of low pressure is moving through central and western South Carolina. This is allowing a strong southerly flow to develop off the Atlantic and helping fuel showers and thunderstorms along the coast. The clouds will also help keep it a little cooler across the area as well. Highs today will top out in the mid to possibly upper 80s.

Sunday will be hot across the area. Temperatures in the Pee Dee will surge well into the 90s. In-fact a few locations will reach the mid to possibly upper 90s. This will be dependent on how quickly storm and shower potentials build. As you move closer to the coast, temperatures will be in the low 90s. Again another shot at scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon into the evening hours. Highs along the coast will move into the low 90s.

Monday and Tuesday look to be a tad bit unsettled. A slow to stalled front just off the coast, will allow for showers and storms to generate and perhaps affect the coastal and areas along Interstate 95. By Wednesday the sunshine returns and more of a pleasant, non active weather set up begins.

Lastly the Tropics still bear watching. We have one system right now that is traveling across the Atlantic. This system has a low chance of development, over the next few days. Looking towards the whole week time frame. It has a 70% chance of developing into a Tropical Depression or storm.