Showers and storms today with temperatures staying in the 80s

Rain chances will continue today. A stalled front will bring rather cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms today before lifting north of the area tonight. Temperatures will stay in the 80s today. A few showers will linger tonight. Typical summertime weather will return tomorrow with more sunshine and temperatures back in the 80s and 90s. There will still be a chance for pop up thunderstorms tomorrow. This typical summertime weather will continue through the rest of the week.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.