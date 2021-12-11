Showers and storms tonight, with cooler, calmer trends to follow

Hope you were able to enjoy the December warmth today, because it does come to an abrupt halt tonight. A cold front is coming through, with the chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder expected around 8pm to midnight in the Pee Dee and 10pm to 2 am along the Grand Strand. No severe weather is expected, but we can’t rule out a few storms with some brief gusty winds overnight.

The rain wraps up by the time you wake up Sunday morning. Clouds will linger through the morning hours, but so expect the sunshine to slowly peek out by the later afternoon. On the backside of the cold front, winds will be breezy, around 15-20 mph out of the northwest. Highs Sunday will only reach the upper 50s to near 60 at best.

Things are looking up into the week ahead, as the temperatures rebound a few degrees every day. Expect lows overnight in the low 40s along the coast and low 30s inland Monday and Tuesday morning, but afternoon highs into the mid 60s by midweek. Sunny skies continue through the week, with no rain chances through next weekend. Best news for last, 70s look to return starting on Thursday!

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with rain showers. Isolated storms after 8pm inland and after 10pm along the coast. Lows mostly in the lower-mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with afternoon highs approaching about 60. Windy out of the northwest at 15-20 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cool and clear, overnight lows in the mid 30s inland, and 40 closer to the coast.