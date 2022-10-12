MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Isolated, light shower activity is expected this afternoon and for part of the evening. Most of the heavier, widespread showers and storms will occur after sunset tonight as we are transitioning into Friday.

The precipitation on deck for tonight is associated with a cold front. Temperatures tonight will be well above average throughout the area. Upper-60s are forecasted for the beach and mid-60s throughout the Pee Dee.

The front will move through the area tomorrow afternoon and the future-cast shows isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon, therefore most of the activity will be tonight.

Humidity will be higher tomorrow with all of the moisture around. Dewpoints will be near 70 degrees at the coast and mid-60s inland. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow as well. Upper-70s at the coast and near 80 degrees inland.

The front is offshore Thursday night and the effects of the front will be felt on Friday. The air will be cooler in the mid-70s and dewpoints will be returning to the 50s. Sunshine will also be the main headline for Friday and that will last through the weekend,