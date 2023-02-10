MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple of isolated showers were observed along the Grand Strand this morning but honestly, the rain has held out nicely this afternoon. Skies are blue and temperatures are mild with most of the area in the low to mid-70s, but rain is imminent.

Showers and thunderstorms are currently located to the southwest and will be moving northeast. We should anticipate rain later this afternoon and all throughout the evening and overnight hours. Rain is going to be heavy at points as well.

Low temperatures for tonight will be in the mid-40s in the Pee Dee and near 50 degrees along the coast.

Showers will continue Saturday morning and possibly break a little bit doing the late morning and early afternoon and then showers will continue for most of Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will cool significantly with low to mid-50s forecasted on both days.

Rain is currently slated to end in the afternoon on Sunday. In total, rain for this multi-day event likely to exceed 1.5-2 inches will isolate areas possibly closer to 3 inches.

Sunshine and 60s return for Monday and Valentine’s Day.