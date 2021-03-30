Showers and thunderstorms tomorrow

Clouds will thicken up tonight with showers and thunderstorms developing tomorrow. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, and it will be much warmer than last night with low temperatures near 60. It will stay mostly cloudy tomorrow, but it will be warm ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow with the best chance for rain at night with the cold front. Windy and much colder weather will move in on Thursday. Showers will clear early in the morning, and temperatures will stay in the 50s for much of the day. Temperatures will fall into the 30s Thursday night, and frost will be possible. It will be cold again Friday, and temperatures will fall into the 30s again Friday night with frost, and some spots below freezing. Sunshine Friday will continue through the weekend and into next week, bringing a slow warm up. By next week, temperatures will be back in the 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, windy and much colder. Highs near 60.