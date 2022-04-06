Rain chances will continue into tomorrow, then we will cool down. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight, with the risk for severe weather this evening. The main hazards from these storms will be damaging wind and large hail. The tornado risk is much lower than last night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow, mainly in the morning. Skies will clear tomorrow afternoon as a cold front passes through. It will still be warm tomorrow with highs in the 70s and low 80, Cooler weather will arrive Friday and continue through the weekend. High temperatures will be near 70 tomorrow, then in the 60s over the weekend. Some spots will see night time low temperatures in the upper 30s Saturday night. Warmer weather will be back next week with temperatures back in the 70s Monday, then some spots in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight, breezy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, windy with showers and thunderstorms, then clearing late. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs near 70.