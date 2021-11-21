Showers arrive tonight

We will see some sunshine today, then showers moving in for tomorrow. It will be a little warmer today than it was yesterday, but not as warm as it was last week. We will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will thicken up tonight ahead of a strong cold front. We will see a few showers tonight with lows in the 50s. This chance for showers will continue tomorrow. The cold front will move through late in the day tomorrow with windy conditions and lowering temperatures. The coldest weather we have seen so far this fall will move in tomorrow night and continue through Wednesday. Some spots will fall below freezing Monday night, and most places will drop below freezing Tuesday, even along the Grand Strand. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the 50s. It will warm up a little for Thanksgiving. Another cold front will bring showers on Friday.

Today, partly sunny and mild. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 49 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 60s.