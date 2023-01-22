MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Showers will continue for the next several hours. Rain will be heavy at times and an isolated thunderstorm is possible as well. Low temperatures for tonight will be mild in the low to mid-40s.

Conditions will be dry to start the day on Monday, but there will be some clouds around for the morning commute. The afternoon time will bring sunshine and seasonable temperatures. High temperatures will be in the upper-50s.

Clear skies Monday night means radiational cooling will take place. It will be cold with temperatures in the mid-30s along the coast and low-30s in the Pee Dee.

Sunshine stays in place for Tuesday, but it will be a couple of degrees cooler with the mid-50s expected.

A big warmup will occur on Wednesday where temperatures will soar into the upper-60s, but then another cold front will bring some more rain for Wednesday afternoon/evening and cooler temperatures for Thursday.