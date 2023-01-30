Showers continue to start the week as temperatures remain mild. Today is not going to be a washout as the rain comes to an end by lunchtime. Temperatures will be warmer than normal with the mid-60s expected again. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated rain chances continuing throughout the day. This will be the case on Wednesday as well. Much cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday with the mid-50s returning.

The remainder of the week will be cool and very rainy. Widespread will be around for Thursday and the first half of Friday as temperatures remain in the 50s. The rain moves out Friday evening and temperatures will col off even more to start the weekend. Highs on Saturday will on climb to the upper 40s to near 50. Warmer weather moves back in for Sunday as clouds build.

Today, mostly cloudy with morning rain. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 48-50 inland, 52 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a few shower