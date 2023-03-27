The chance for rain will be back again on Tuesday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Some slow clearing is possible after midnight. A weak storm system will move through tomorrow. This will bring a chance for showers in the afternoon. Cooler air will move in behind this system, and high temperatures on Wednesday will be below normal. High pressure will bring sunshine on Wednesday, then as it moves offshore, warmer weather for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures by Friday and Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s. A cold front will move through late Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms, then cooler weather for Sunday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with a chance for afternoon showers. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 60-65.