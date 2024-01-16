Showers move through today, ahead of a big cool down. Today will be a gloomy day with scattered showers. Temperature will warm to the mid 50s inland and near 60 along the coast through midday, then start to drop in the afternoon. The clouds and rain will move out tonight and cold air will move in. Tuesday’s rainfall will not be impressive. Less than a quarter of an inch, but overall a gloomy and drizzly day. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid-20s in the Pee Dee and upper 20s at the coast.

Wednesday will be one of the coldest days of the month so far with highs in the low 40s. It will be sunny, but that will not warm us up much. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will once again see temperatures in the low to mid 20s inland, upper 20s along the coast. On Thursday, we hang on to the sunshine with temperatures warming into the mid-50s.

Another cold front will move through on Friday with only a slight chance for a few stray showers. This front will have even colder air behind it. Highs on Friday will warm to the mid, possibly upper 50s. Sunshine will return for the weekend, but it will be cold. Saturday will start in the mid to upper 20s again with highs only warming into the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon. Sunday will start even colder with lows in the mid teens inland to near 20 degrees along the coast. Sunday morning temperatures could be the coldest since Christmas of 2022 and that was the coldest temperatures for Christmas since 1989. Highs will still be well below average, in the low 40s.