MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clouds have moved into the area this morning. We will see a chance of some scattered showers this morning, through the afternoon hours for most of the viewing area. The best chance to see rain, looks to be along the coast.

Not only will showers be in the area, but also some cool temperatures. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s, making it feel rather chilly across the area. Showers should start to exit the area this afternoon into early evening. Overnight some patchy fog could develop. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday through Thursday looks to be a nice stretch of weather. Gradually warming each day. By Wednesday into Thursday we will see highs in the 70s in the Pee Dee and challenging 70 along the coast, under mostly sunny skies.

Our next weathermaker looks to have eyes set on the Carolinas as we end the week. Rain is in the forecast for Friday into Saturday. We will continue to watch this system and update as needed.