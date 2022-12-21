MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Cloudy skies will stick around the area today. Chilly as well. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low to mid 40s in the Pee Dee and Mid to upper 40s in the Coastal areas.

We will have a southerly flow kicking up overnight, that will allow our temperatures to warm. So Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the 50s to close to 60. We will have some heavy rain across the Pee Dee and into the coastal areas. I wouldn’t be shocked to see a storm or two Thursday morning in our Coastal communities. We could see a few breaks in the clouds Thursday afternoon, as the warm front moves through and north of the area. This could allow our Coastal areas to briefly flirt with 70 degrees.

A strong cold front moves through the area Friday morning. We will see gusty winds, and crashing temperatures. Wind chill values will be in the 20s by Friday afternoon into the evening. As you wake up Christmas eve morning temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s. Saturday remains cold as we don’t warm out of the 30s. Saturday night into Sunday will be another cold night, as wind chill values drop into the teens.

Now is the time to take those proper precautions to protect your house from cold weather. Bring your pets inside, and any plants. Stay with us as we continue to update on this surge of cold arctic air.