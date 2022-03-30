I hope Wednesday has treated you all well, especially with the increase in temperatures! Thanks to some extra sunshine we saw a couple highs hit 80 in the Pee Dee today with low 70s at the coast. Overnight lows are going to hold steady, mostly in the mid 60s, with some in the lower 60s further inland.

It will still be warm on tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will move through late in the day with showers and thunderstorms ahead of it, beginning for our western viewing area during the late morning or very early afternoon. This system will progress towards the beaches through the early evening, so remain weather aware please.

This is a weaker cold front, so we will only see a small cool down. Sunshine is right back at it for Friday, and it will stay warm with highs in the 70s. This mild weather will continue through the weekend. A storm system passing by to our north will bring a few clouds Saturday night into Sunday, but rain chances will be low to nonexistent. Warmer weather will continue into next week for us as well!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy & mild. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and warm with showers & storms. Highs 76-78 inland, 72-74 beaches.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds clearing out late with lows widely ranging in the 50s.