Showers today ahead of a big cool down

Showers move through today with cold air to follow. Patchy fog to start the day with showers moving in from morning through midday. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s by midday.

The cold front will move through around midday with windy conditions and lowering temperatures. The coldest weather we have seen so far this fall will move in tomorrow and tomorrow night.

Some spots will fall below freezing tonight, and most places will drop below freezing Tuesday night, even along the Grand Strand. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the 50s.

It will warm up a little for Thanksgiving. Another cold front will bring showers on Friday.

Today, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Highs 60-62 inland, 65-66 beaches.

Tonight, clearing, cold and breezy. Lows 30-32 inland, 34-36 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and cold. Highs in the low 50s