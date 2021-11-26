Showers tonight followed by Friday sunshine

A cold front will move through tonight and temps will gradually drop into the weekend. The cold front will bring a chance for a few showers with it as it moves through tonight The showers will move offshore and skies will start to clear by the late morning. Temps will still be around 60 for Friday, but highs will cool for the weekend.

Cooler conditions will return for the weekend, with highs on Saturday back to the 50s. We will be a bit warmer on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 60s ahead of another, dry cold front. Sunshine and cooler temps return to start next week. Highs will gradually rise back into the 60s on Tuesday, mid to upper 60s by Thursday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with late showers. Lows from 47-50.

Tomorrow: Early morning showers then clouds gradually decrease with highs around 60.