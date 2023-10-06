MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clouds have increased across the area with isolated, light showers for some. The weather is still warm despite the increase in clouds. Temperatures will range from 80-82 widespread.

A cold front will begin pushing through the area tonight. The weather will not be significantly cooler tonight or Saturday afternoon, but Saturday night and Sunday will be noticeably colder by about 10 degrees or so. Partly to mostly cloudy for tonight with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid-60s.

A cloudy start for Saturday with a couple of brief showers for the morning. Sunshine comes out in the afternoon as the cold front moves further offshore. High temperatures on Saturday will be a couple of degrees lower in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

The big cooldown is felt Saturday night and temperatures will fall into the low-50s at the coast and mid-40s inland. These are going to be the coldest temperatures since early May.

Sunday will be cool, sunny, and beautiful. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and it will be cold again Sunday night in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up to normal throughout the work week.