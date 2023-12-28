Skies will gradually clear today as temperatures start to drop. The clouds will stick around to start your Thursday buy sunshine will return in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler today, topping out in the low 60s instead of the upper 60s to low 70s we saw yesterday. A cold front will move through the area tonight into Friday morning, dropping our temperatures even more. We will lots of sunshine Friday but highs will only be in the mid 50s.

Friday through the weekend will feature mainly sunny skies. It will be chilly. Highs Saturday will only climb to the low 50s. It will be cold overnight as well. Lows will be falling into the 30s. Sunday morning will be cold, in the mid 30s near the coast, below freezing in the Pee Dee and border belt but highs do climb back to the mid 50s for the afternoon. We will remain dry for New Year’s Eve celebrations with temperatures in the low 40s as the ball drops at midnight.

As we head into next week, sunny and cool conditions will continue. Highs will be back around average in the upper 50s on New Year’s Day, ahead of another cold front. The front will bring a slight chance for a few stray showers Monday night, but the showers will move out by Tuesday morning. Sunshine will return Tuesday as highs drop back down to the low 50s. Sunshine continues for Wednesday as highs return to the mid 50s.