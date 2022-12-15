MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Scattered showers are already ongoing throughout the area. The most widespread rain was this morning, but showers and even thunderstorms will be possible until the evening commute.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a “marginal” risk for severe weather this is level 1/5. This is in place because there is a 5% potential for damaging wind gusts and a 2% tornado risk.

A damaging wind gust is one that exceeds 60 mph in velocity. Neither the European, GFS nor the Baron 3k model are anticipating a gust that high. The highest forecasted is 35-40 mph., and those will be isolated and infrequent.

Some areas will pick up an inch of rain in total, which is good news as the whole area could use rain, especially Florence and Lumberton.

This moisture is associated with a cold front and it will be offshore around the evening commute. Therefore, tonight will be partly cloudy, dry, and cold as temperatures will fall fast due to the front.

Tomorrow will be sunny and cool with temperatures around 60 degrees.

A little more cloud cover around for Saturday and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Another cold front is slated for Saturday night. It will be dry, but strong as high temperatures plummet to the low-50s on Sunday with low temperatures Sunday into Monday in the mid-20s to near freezing.