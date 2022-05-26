MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Partly sunny Thursday leading into a partly cloudy night. High temperatures today will be pretty close to normal- low-80s for the beaches and mid-80s for the Pee Dee and border belt. Stray showers are possible throughout the day, but most places will remain dry. Low temperatures for tonight are above normal 68-72 degrees throughout the forecast area.

A cold front associated with a strong low-pressure center is making its trek eastward. Ahead of it, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a “slight” risk for all counties tomorrow, level 2/5.

Isolated showers/storms begin early tomorrow morning, mainly inland. The situation becomes more widespread between noon and 2 p.m. Small hail and gusty winds are the main concern. Most gusts will be 25-30 mph, but isolated wind gusts higher than that are possible. The hail potential is 5% and damaging straight-line winds are higher at 15%. Luckily, the tornado threat is currently zero.

As the line of storms progresses to the east, the intensity diminishes. By the evening commute, most of the rain is east of I-95 and rain is offshore between 8-10 p.m.

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, conditions drastically improve. Anticipate more sunshine, but the future cast is still placing small, isolated showers on the Grand Strand Saturday afternoon. The good news, any showers will only last a couple of minutes. Humidity throughout the Pee Dee will be more refreshing this weekend, the cold front will not provide much relief for the Grand Strand. Humidity will still be very uncomfortable on the beaches. High temperatures on Saturday are mid-upper 80s and even warmer on Sunday. The beaches will have similar temperatures around 84 degrees, but the Pee Dee will be warming back into the 90s.

Conditions will be quiet for the first half of the workweek, and above-average temperatures make a comeback.