Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. A weak cold front moved through last night, taking the storms along with it. Today will be slightly cooler and drier. Rain chances will stay low today and Thursday with high temperatures in the 80s.

A stronger cold front will move through on Friday bringing rain and thunderstorms. The front will push offshore early Saturday morning and drier air will move in for the holiday weekend. We should see plenty of sunshine this weekend with temperatures in the 80s, near 90 inland on Sunday. Warmer weather may return next week.

Today, mostly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 64-66 inland, 68 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.