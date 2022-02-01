Slightly cooler today but a big warm up on the way

A nice warm up is on the way for the second half of the week. High pressure will control our weather for much of the week with plenty of sunshine today. It will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The area of high pressure will move offshore on Wednesday, and winds will turn around to the south. This will allow warmer weather to move in for the rest of the week. High temperatures will warm into the 60s Wednesday, then 70s for Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through Friday night, and rain showers will move in during the day on Friday ahead of the front. There is a slight chance for a lingering shower early Saturday morning, and it will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Even colder weather for Sunday, and another storm system will move through with a chance for rain.

Today, sunny and cooler. Highs: 56-58 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows: 30-34 inland, 36-38 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 60-62 inland, 58-60 beaches.