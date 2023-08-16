The slightly cooler weather will be back again tomorrow. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The front stalled in the area will bring another chance for scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. Clouds will also keep temperatures in the 80s to near 90. This front will dissipate by Friday, and it will dry out and heat up. The sunnier, hotter weather will continue through the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. High pressure will keep us dry through the weekend and to start next week. A cold front on Wednesday will bring a chance for thunderstorms and a drop in temperature.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and hotter. Highs in the low to mid 90s.