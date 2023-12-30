MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Tonight most of us will be at or below freezing with clear skies in place. The only exception will be along the coast where low temperatures will bottom out around 34 degrees.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer and mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s. For those planning or attending outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations make sure you have a jacket. At midnight, temperatures will be in the low-40s. The good news is no rain gear is needed.

As we get into the new week, and new year, not much will change. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will start the week. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s. Clouds will increase Monday night and there is a slight rain chance during the overnight hours as a cold front moves through. Those temperatures get knocked back into the low 50s on Tuesday, but the rain will not carry over. Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday.

Our next chance for rain looks to approach the area Wednesday night into Thursday. A coastal storm will move up the southeast coast. This should bring rain to the area. At this point, the rain could be heavy at times. This will NOT be a repeat of the last Nor’easter.