Slow clearing today

Rain has moved away, and the clouds will slowly follow. A weak storm system off of North Carolina will slowly move away from our area, taking the rain and clouds with it. It will be windy today, and stay breezy tonight. Clouds will break up earlier inland today, but will hold on longer along the coast. Clouds will build back in tonight, then continue to clear tomorrow as the storm moves away. High pressure will build in for the upcoming week, keeping it dry. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday, then mostly sunny skies through Friday. We will see a warming trend with temperatures in the 80s, some spots will hit the upper 80s by the end of the week. A cold front will move through next weekend, bringing a chance for showers on Saturday.

Today, mostly to partly cloudy and windy. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and nice. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.