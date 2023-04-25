Cloudier, cooler weather this week will eventually lead to a chance for rain. High pressure will keep it mostly dry through today with temperatures remaining below normal. We will see more clouds on Wednesday with a slight warmup and a few showers. Temperatures will warm back to the seasonable average on Thursday as we remain mostly dry. A warm front will move through Friday morning bringing with it a better chance for showers and storms. A few showers could linger for Saturday, mainly inland, before a cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday. Things will dry out to start next week.

Today, partly sunny and mild. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool. Lows 49-52 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance for showers. Highs in the low to mid-70s.