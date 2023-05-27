The windy, wet weather will wind down tonight. An area of low pressure will slowly move across the area tonight, pushing the steady rain and strongest winds to our north. We will still see scattered showers tonight with temperatures holding fairly steady overnight. The storm system will slowly move away tomorrow, and we will see slowly improving weather. It will stay mostly cloudy and there will be a few lingering showers, but the wind will be gone and it will warm into the 70s. Monday looks nice with more sunshine and a chance for a thunderstorm. Some spots will warm into the 80s on Tuesday, and that warmer weather will continue through the rest of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Monday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.