A happy Sunday morning my friends! Mainly sunny skies will remain over us today, with warmer afternoon high temps. From the coast to those further inland, highs will respectively range from around 80 to the mid-80s. Partly sunny skies will try to hold up for Monday.

A cold front will move through later into tomorrow though, switching things up for us. This front will come through with some clouds, but also spotty showers and a storm or two. Much cooler weather will move in behind this front, and high temps will only be in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Some spots will see night time temperatures in the 30s next week. Frost cannot be ruled out for some communities inland, so be mindful and get the coats ready for this week!

Today: Mainly sunny with highs around 80 to the mid-80s.

Tonight: Partly clear with lows in low 60s to around 60.

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of spotty late day storms. Highs mostly in the low 80s.